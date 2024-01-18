Metro rail's Uttara-Motijheel section to run till 8:00pm from Saturday

The metro rail will run from Uttara to Motijheel till 8:00pm six days a week from Saturday.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told reporters about the extension of timing at a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

The first metro rail will leave Uttara North station at 7:10am and the last metro rail will leave Motijheel at 8:40pm, he said.

As per the new schedule, weekly closure of the metro rail will remain Friday.

The 13 hours of the new schedule were split into four segments.

Trains will run every 10 minutes from 7:10am to 11:30am (peak hours), every 12 minutes from 11:31am to 4:00pm (off-peak), every 10 minutes from 4:01pm to 8:00pm (peak), said a DMTCL press release today.

Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders will be able to get on the two trains that leave Uttara North station at 7:10am and 7:20am. Similarly, only these pass holders will be able to ride the four metro rails that will leave Motijheel stations in between 8:00pm to 8:40pm.

The last train from Motijheel at 8:40pm, will return to Uttara North station, like all the other metro rail trains before it.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section on November 4, making the entire route from Uttara North to Motijheel operational.

In December last year, she inaugurated the Uttara North-Agargaon section of the country's first metro rail.

Initially, the Agargaon-Motijheel section ran till 11:30am.