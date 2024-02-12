Transport
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 06:05 PM

Transport

Metro rail: Steps underway to increase train frequency, says Quader

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Feb 12, 2024 05:43 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 06:05 PM
Dhaka Metro Rail
Representational image

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said steps are underway to increase the frequency of metro rail trains in view of commuters' growing dependence on its service.

Talking to reporters at his office, Quader said the coach numbers could not be increased due to technical reasons but the steps were taken to run a train in every eight minutes while the current frequency is a train every 10 minutes.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said increasing the number of metro coaches depends on technical matters.

Underground Metro
Underground Metro: Tunnels to run as deep as 22 storeys

There is no metro rail having more than five coaches anywhere in the world but the metro rail in Bangladesh has already been running with six compartments, he said.

But, he added, due to the increased demand, work is underway to see whether the frequency of trains can be increased to eight minutes from 10 minutes.

metro at night
Metro at night!

Referring to the soaring prices of essential goods, the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps to check the price hike.

"But the market cannot be controlled overnight. Many things depend on the world situation. The government is working to this end considering public interest," he said.

Replying to a question about the scope of expansion of the current cabinet, Quader said the PM could talk about it, but the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Culture may have ministers in the future.

Dhaka Metro Rail

Survey underway for extending Metro Rail to Tongi: Quader

3w ago
Dhaka Metro Rail

Metro rail to run till 8pm from Saturday

3w ago
Dhaka Metro Impact on Buses

Uttara-Motijheel Metro: Buses beginning to feel the pinch

2w ago
Metro rail Agargaon to Motijheel

Metro rail: Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar stations to open Sunday

Metro rail timings around the world

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যেকোনো পরিস্থিতি সামাল দেওয়ার মতো সক্ষমতা আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

কালিয়াকৈরের সফিপুর আনসার-ভিডিপির একাডেমিতে সমাবেশে তিনি এসব কথা বলেন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

২০২৩ সালে খেলাপি ঋণের অনুপাত বেড়ে ৯ শতাংশ

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
