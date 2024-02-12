Metro rail: Steps underway to increase train frequency, says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said steps are underway to increase the frequency of metro rail trains in view of commuters' growing dependence on its service.

Talking to reporters at his office, Quader said the coach numbers could not be increased due to technical reasons but the steps were taken to run a train in every eight minutes while the current frequency is a train every 10 minutes.

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said increasing the number of metro coaches depends on technical matters.

There is no metro rail having more than five coaches anywhere in the world but the metro rail in Bangladesh has already been running with six compartments, he said.

But, he added, due to the increased demand, work is underway to see whether the frequency of trains can be increased to eight minutes from 10 minutes.

Referring to the soaring prices of essential goods, the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps to check the price hike.

"But the market cannot be controlled overnight. Many things depend on the world situation. The government is working to this end considering public interest," he said.

Replying to a question about the scope of expansion of the current cabinet, Quader said the PM could talk about it, but the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Culture may have ministers in the future.