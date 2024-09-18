Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 11:05 AM

Transport

Metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel route suspended

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 11:05 AM
Photo: Abdullah Raja

Metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel route remain suspended since 9:40 am today due to "technical glitch".

However, train movement from Uttara North to Agargaon is normal, according to a Facebook post of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

Workers were making the announcement at the Agargaon station, saying the metro rail will run up to Agargaon and will not be heading for Motijheel due to technical glitches.

An employee of The Daily Star also confirmed the matter from the Agargaon station.

Many passengers got off the train. Some travelled in other vehicles and some started for destinations on foot.

