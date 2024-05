Metro rail services have resumed after being suspended for more than one and a half hours.

The suspension of metro rail operations caused immense suffering to commuters this evening.

The operation came to a halt at 6:45pm, said Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project.

He could not immediately say why the services were suspended.

However, the service came back into operation at 8:20pm.