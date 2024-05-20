Metro Rail Services: PM requested to review NBR’s decision on VAT

Says Obaidul Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said he requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reconsider NBR's decision to impose 15 percent VAT on metro rail service.

He said this while speaking at a branding seminar on Dhaka Metro Rail at a city hotel.

He said metro rail service is getting popular day by day, but the National Board of Revenue suddenly decided to impose 15 percent VAT.

Even neighbour India has not imposed any VAT on metro rail service, he said. "I have pleaded the prime minister that this decision is not right, it is wrong. She has given assurance to reconsider it," Quader said.

Earlier in the day, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), said the metro users will have to bear the VAT burden.

In April this year, NBR decided to cancel the tax exemption it has been given since the beginning of metro rail operation in December 2022. As per the NBR's fresh decision, 15 percent VAT will have to be paid on metro rail's revenue earned from passengers from July 1 this year.