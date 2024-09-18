Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 06:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 07:00 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Metro rail service suspension: Bearing pad reinstalled, tests ongoing

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 06:57 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 07:00 PM
A crane was seen being used for repair work on a metro viaduct near the Farmgate station. File photo: Prabir Das

The bearing pad that was displaced, halting metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section since this morning, was successfully reinstalled around 6:50pm today.

Workers and engineers of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will now conduct extensive tests to ensure the system's safety, an official of DMTCL told The Daily Star at 6:55pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

When asked if the metro rail will run on the section today, he said that tests are still in progress. Further updates are expected once tests are completed.

Metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel route were suspended at 9:40am.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মেট্রোরেল
|বাংলাদেশ

২০ সেপ্টেম্বর থেকে শুক্রবারেও চলবে মেট্রোরেল

ঢাকা ম্যাস ট্রানজিট কোম্পানি লিমিটেডের (ডিএমটিসিএল) কোম্পানি সেক্রেটারি খোন্দকার এহতেশামুল কবির এ তথ্য জানিয়েছেন।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সংবিধান সংস্কার কমিশনের প্রধান অধ্যাপক আলী রীয়াজ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification