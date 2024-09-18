Metro rail service suspension: Bearing pad reinstalled, tests ongoing

A crane was seen being used for repair work on a metro viaduct near the Farmgate station. File photo: Prabir Das

The bearing pad that was displaced, halting metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section since this morning, was successfully reinstalled around 6:50pm today.

Workers and engineers of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will now conduct extensive tests to ensure the system's safety, an official of DMTCL told The Daily Star at 6:55pm.

When asked if the metro rail will run on the section today, he said that tests are still in progress. Further updates are expected once tests are completed.

Metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel route were suspended at 9:40am.