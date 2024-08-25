Metro rail service resumes after over a month

Metro rail operations resumed this morning more than one month after its suspension due to violence amid quota reform movement.

"Operations resumed at 7:10am from Uttara end and everything is okay so far," MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Daily Star today.

Photo: Prabir Das

However, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations will remain closed as those were badly damaged in the attacks, metro rail officials said.

The metro rail will follow its previous schedule.

Photo: Prabir Das

Metro rail services have been suspended since July 18 after the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were vandalised during the quota protests.

Photo: Prabir Das

After fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5, the interim government instructed DMTCL to resume services by August 17, except at the vandalised stations.

However, DMTCL announced delays due to an "unavoidable situation," later revealed to be a work abstention by around 700 employees from grades 10 to 20, who began striking on August 6, demanding a pay hike to match their higher-grade colleagues.