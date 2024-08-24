Metro rail service to resume tomorrow after a month

The metro rail is set to resume its service tomorrow, over a month of suspension following attacks during the recent mass student protests.

However, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations will remain closed as those were badly damaged in the attacks, metro rail officials said.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) announced on their verified Facebook page that, as before, the train service will not operate on Fridays.

The metro rail will follow its previous schedule.

More to follow…