Metro Rail: Service disrupted as TV cable falls on power lines

The metro rail service suffered a brief disruption of 15 minutes around noon yesterday as a satellite TV cable was thrown across the power lines.

"Someone threw a cable on the power lines between Farmgate and Shahbagh stations. Police are looking for that person," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star.

The incident resulted in approximately 15 minutes of disruption to metro rail services starting from 12:10pm, metro rail officials said.

The service resumed after staffers removed the satellite TV cable from the power lines, Siddique said.

Due to the halt in service, many passengers were seen waiting in crowds at various stations. Some trains were instructed to slow down while others were asked to stop on the tracks for some time.