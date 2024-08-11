Transport
Sun Aug 11, 2024 09:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 09:28 PM

Metro rail to resume operations from Saturday

Metro rail ready to run within a week
Operations of the metro rail will resume next Saturday (August 17), nearly a month after the suspension of its operation amid violence centring the quota reform movement.

However, the operation of two stations, Kazipara and Mirpur-10, which were vandalised by miscreants on July 19, will remain suspended until the completion of repair works.

The advisory council of the interim government took the decision today.

Earlier today, MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said they will be ready to resume metro rail operation within a week.

push notification