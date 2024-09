Dhaka Metro Rail launched its Friday service from today.

"We launched the services from the Uttara end at 3:30pm," Nasir Uddin Ahmed director (operations) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd told The Daily Star.On Tuesday, DMTCL issued an order in this regard.

Trains will leave Uttara North Station for Motijheel between 3:30pm and 9:00pm every Friday.

Trains from Motijheel to Uttara North will be available from 3:50pm to 9:40pm on Fridays.