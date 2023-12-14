Metro Rail: DU station up and running

Dhaka University students will finally be able to easily commute to and from their campus as the metro station there opened yesterday, after a year’s wait. Alongside students, the services will also be beneficial to others who have to take that route. The Bijoy Sarani station on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail was also opened to public yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

The Dhaka University Metro Station became the latest station to open on the MRT-6 line yesterday. After a one-year wait, since the Agargaon-Uttara section of the MRT-6 was opened on December 28 last year, the station at DU welcomed students and commuters for the first time.

Located on the mouth of the road leading from the university's Teacher-Student Center (TSC) to Doyel Chattar, the station provides direct access to the university for students, as well as commuters who may be travelling to some of the major destinations in adjoining areas.

At the station, The Daily Star spoke to students and commuters who were excited to be finally able to use the station.

Meheraj Hasan Shishir, a first-year student at the Institute of Health Economics at DU, said, "I am excited to be able to use the metro to come to university, as I live in Uttara. It will be hugely beneficial for me."

Mahdi Muhammad Hossain Noki, a third-year student of Computer Science and Engineering at DU, expressed his joy at how much easier life has become because of the metro rail.

"Reliable smooth rides, timely arrivals and a stress-free journey—navigating Dhaka has never been easier. A station right on the campus takes a lot of stress away from getting to lectures on time," he said.

With many large educational institutions in surrounding areas, this station will not only serve DU students, but also provide much needed connectivity for others.

A final-year resident student of Electronics and Electrical Engineering at Buet, who was exiting the station after a short trip to Motijheel in the morning, said, "Normally, it takes me 40-45 minutes to make this trip in the morning, as there are office-goers who cause a lot of rush hour traffic. Today, it took me five minutes. The initial timing of 7:30am to 12:30pm will not help students who need to travel outside campus for tuition or other work. So we want it to be fully operational as soon as possible," he added.

While there were initially protests in 2015 and 2020, opposing the idea of the metro rail going through DU, the overall reception to station opening has been positive.