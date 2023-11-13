Metro Rail: Committee to probe ‘unaesthetic ads’

Metro rail authorities have formed a committee to investigate "unaesthetic and invasive advertisements" inside metro cars.

The committee led by an additional project director of the MRT Line-6 project will inspect the trains today, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

Photos which went viral on social media showed a private company pasting advertisements covering a major portion of the surface inside the metro cars. Many found those unaesthetic and pervasive.

MAN Siddique said they had signed a contract with a firm for advertising campaigns inside the metro car. "We earmarked the places where advertisements can be given. We have seen several photos [of advertisements on social media] but we are not sure whether those were authentic or concocted. The committee has been formed to check the matter and take a decision," he said.

"We found some advertisements were pasted outside the earmarked places. We will talk with the advertising firm in this regard," he added.