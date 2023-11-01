Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:08 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Metro rail: Agargaon-Motijheel service to start from Sunday

Services to be suspended on Saturday for PM’s inauguration
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:06 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:08 PM
Dhaka Metro rail transported 3.35 lakh commuters since opening
Representational image

Passengers will be able to ride the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel from November 5, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail.

Metro rail operations will be suspended on November 4 to facilitate the inauguration programme, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told reporters at a press conference today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

From November 5, metro rail services between Agargaon and Motijheel will run from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the Uttara-Agargaon service will run from 7:30am to 8:30pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের নির্বাচনী পরিবেশ গভীরভাবে পর্যবেক্ষণ করছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: ম্যাথু মিলার

মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর বলেছে, তারা বাংলাদেশে সহিংসতার ঘটনাগুলো খুবই গুরুত্বের সঙ্গে নিচ্ছে এবং বাংলাদেশে অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের লক্ষ্য অর্জনের জন্য সংলাপ গুরুত্বপূর্ণ।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে আজও পোশাকশ্রমিক বিক্ষোভ, আ. লীগের ধাওয়ার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে