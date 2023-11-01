Metro rail: Agargaon-Motijheel service to start from Sunday

Services to be suspended on Saturday for PM’s inauguration

Passengers will be able to ride the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel from November 5, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail.

Metro rail operations will be suspended on November 4 to facilitate the inauguration programme, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told reporters at a press conference today.

From November 5, metro rail services between Agargaon and Motijheel will run from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the Uttara-Agargaon service will run from 7:30am to 8:30pm.