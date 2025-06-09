Metro passengers asked to mask up as Covid infection spreads

Following the railway, metro rail authorities today asked passengers to wear masks to avoid Covid infection

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company, which is the metro rail company, issued a press release in this regard today.

Yesterday, the railway ministry urged all rail passengers to wear masks during the return journey from Eid-ul-Azha, amid rising Covid-19 infection.

In a press release yesterday, the rail ministry said the health ministry has already advised the public to wear masks in crowded areas and recommended that elderly and sick individuals avoid such places.

"So, the railway ministry requests all passengers to comply with health protocols and wear masks during the return journey of Eid-ul-Azha," read the press release.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid on Thursday, and the infection rate shows a rising trend, the health ministry said.