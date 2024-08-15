Metro operations won't resume Saturday

Metro rail operation will not resume from Saturday, as per the early announcement, as the authorities could not complete necessary technical tests.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), the operating agency of metro rail, said this in a press statement tonight.

The authority could not give any new date for resuming operations.

Although the statement did not mention any reason, sources said the metro authority could not start trial run of metro rail due to ongoing work abstention of a group of DMTCL employees.

Operation of metro rail remained suspended since July 18 amid violence centring the quota reform movement, which later turned into a mass uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina led government.

On July 19, miscreants vandalised two metro station in Mirpur-10 and Kazipara.