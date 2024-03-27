Metro open for extra hour from today

The metro trains will run for one extra hour starting today -- the 16th of Ramadan, aiming to facilitate the passengers further.

The last train from Motijheel will leave at 9:40pm and the last train from Uttara North at 9:00pm, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL).

Trains from both ends will run every 12 minutes during the last hour of operation.

Ticket counters will close at 8:50pm and only those with MRT and Rapid passes will be able to avail metro service after that time.

Till yesterday, metro rail ran until 8:00pm from the Uttara end and until 8:40pm from Motijheel end.

MAN Siddique said it is likely that the extended hours will continue after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The service will be closed on Eid day.

He also said they were working to increase the frequency of trains during peak hours. Currently, metro rail trains run at intervals of eight minutes during peak hours.

Replying to a question, he said the number of train passengers decreased during Ramadan.

He said around 2.46 lakh people use metro rail daily during Ramadan, while 2.95 lakh passengers took the service daily before Ramadan. "However, we are increasing the service time..."

Meanwhile, he said erection of viaduct on Motijheel-Kamalapur section began on March 23, and already three viaducts had been installed. He hoped to bring this section into service within June next year.