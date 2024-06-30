Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 09:59 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 10:33 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Metro fares won't increase from tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 09:59 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 10:33 PM
Dhaka metro rail stations
An aerial view of Motijheel metro rail station in the capital. Photo: Naimur Rahman/Star

Despite the NBR not extending the VAT exemption on metro rail fares, the metro rail authority has decided not to increase fares from tomorrow.

Metro rail authority said they are yet to receive a reply from NBR regarding their appeal seeking a review of the revenue authority's decision to impose 15 percent VAT from tomorrow (Monday).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Metro Rail Services: PM requested to review NBR’s decision on VAT

"We are waiting for their [NBR] reply…We have to talk to them about some technical issues even if we have to impose VAT on fare," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) told The Daily Star.

Another DMTCL official, wishing not to be named, said even if DMTCL decides to impose VAT, they would not increase metro rail fares without giving a prior announcement.

no metro rail services on eid day
Read more

New schedule for metro rail from June 19

The issue of whether 15 percent VAT would be imposed on metro rail fares from July 1 has been under discussion for the last couple of months.

The discussion began in April when NBR decided to revoke the tax exemption for DMTCL, which was launched in December 2022.

vat on metro fare
Read more

Don’t turn metro rail into a status symbol

But, DMTCL, through the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, wrote to NBR to review the decision.

An NBR official said no-issuance of a letter on VAT exemption means that the 15 percent VAT on metro rail fares would be imposed from tomorrow.

train rape case
Read more

Man held for trying to snatch passenger's mobile phone inside metro

However, MAN Siddique said no reply from NBR came till 8:30pm when this correspondent talked with him.

"There are technical issues regarding the imposition of VAT on fare. We have to talk with the [NBR] officials to settle the issues. But they were busy as the budget was passed today," he said.

Sudden trial of metro rail causes sufferings to commuters
Read more

Sudden trial of metro rail causes sufferings to commuters

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সোমবার থেকে বাড়ছে না মেট্রোরেলের ভাড়া

‘ডিএমটিসিএল ভ্যাট আরোপের সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেও তারা পূর্ব ঘোষণা না দিয়ে মেট্রোরেলের ভাড়া বাড়াবে না।’

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

পেট্রল-অকটেনের দাম অপরিবর্তিত, লিটারে ১ টাকা কমল ডিজেল-কেরোসিনে

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification