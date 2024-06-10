Measures underway to make BR profitable: minister

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim today told parliament that work is underway to procure 420 broad-gauge wagons, 54 metre-gauge passenger carriages, 46 broad-gauge and 50 metre-gauge locomotives, and 290 broad-gauge (bogie container flat track) wagons.

The procurement will ensure comfortable travel for train passengers and increase revenue through transporting goods through railway, he said.

The minister also informed that his ministry has taken measures to add 40 new locomotives with Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), for the first time in Bangladesh, to reduce cost of fuel and maintenance.

Different measures were also taken including importing 20 metre-gauge locomotives and 150 metre-gauge coaches from South Korea to turn railways into a profitable venture, he also informed.

"Besides, procurement of 350 metre-gauge and 300 broad-gauge coaches, and 100 metre-gauge and 40 broad-gauge locomotives is under process," the minister said.

The ministry will take an investment project on construction of Bhanga-Kuakata railway line if a development partner is determined, he also said.

In first three months of this year, railway's on time performance has improved compared to the same period in last year, Hakim added.