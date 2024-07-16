MBSTU, college students block Dhaka-Tangail highway

Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University and different colleges in Tangail blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for one hour today.

Several hundred students, demonstrating for quota reform blocked the road at 1:15pm, halting vehicular movement on both sides of the highway.

After holding demonstrations in the town, the protestors headed towards the highway to take position on the road, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Earlier, BCL activists, who gathered at the Shaheed Minar in the town in the morning, chased away protestors from a local college.

Three students were injured during the chase.