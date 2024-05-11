Mango special train service to begin June 10

Harvest schedules to be fixed Sunday

Bangladesh Railway is set to launch the Mango Special train service for the fifth time this year starting on June 10.

After the launch, the train will start from Rohanpur station in Chapainawabganj at 4:00pm every day and reach Dhaka at 2:15am, officials said at a meeting held at the auditorium of Rajshahi's Divisional Commissioner's office.

This time the train will run through the Padma Bridge instead of the Jamuna bridge.

The train will stop at 15 stations including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Abdulpur, Ishwardi, Poradaha, Rajbari, Faridpur and Bhanga stations.

At least 28.83 tons of mangoes can be transported by the train.

Although the railway is incurring losses running the service, the authorities decided to continue the service to facilitate the growers to transport mangoes safely and at a low cost, they said.

The mango carrying fare will be charged at Tk 1.47 per kg from Chapainawabganj, Tk 1.43 from Rajshahi, Tk 1.19 from Poradha, Tk 1.7 from Rajbari, Tk 1.1 from Faridpur and Tk 0.98 from Bhanga.

Talking to reporters, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of West Zone of Bangladesh Railway, said in four years since 2020, the railway earned Tk 46,29,140 by carrying 3,995.798 tonnes of mangoes in the Mango Special Train.

As the fuel cost of the train was Tk 92.91 lakh during the period, the railway incurred Tk 46,61,860 loss, he added.

However, mango growers present at the meeting raised several issues regarding the train service.

"Mango growers who have their orchards near railway station will be the most beneficiaries of the train," said Shafiqul Islam, a prominent mango grower of Rajshahi's Bagha upazila.

"The train service won't be cost-effective for the growers who have orchards far from the designated stations," he added.

He demanded the introduction of BRTC and postal truck services.

Meanwhile, the mango harvest schedules for Rajshahi have not been fixed yet.

Rajshahi's Deputy Commissioner Md Shamim Ahmed said the schedules will be announced today after a meeting with the mango growers and agriculturists.

The district administration has been fixing mango harvest schedules since 2015 to prevent the marketing of immature and chemically ripened mangoes.

Growers and agriculturists said the mango harvest season may begin late this year because of heatwaves.

Railway minister Mr Md Zillul Hakim attended the programme as the chief guest while railway secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir attended as special guest. Rajshahi's divisional commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir chaired the meeting while mango growers of the region, and officials were present.