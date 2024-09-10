MAN Siddique removed as metro rail project MD

Additional secretary Rouf replaces him

The govern-ment yesterday cancelled the contract of MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, the implementing and operating agency of Dhaka metro rail.

The Road Transport and Highways Division issued a circular in this regard yesterday, which will come into effect immediately.

The division has appointed Mohammad Abdur Rouf, an additional secretary, who has been serving as the additional project director of Mass Rapid Transit Line-5 (northern route), as MAN Siddique's replacement.

Siddique, a former secretary of the division, was appointed the managing director of the state-run company in October 2017 and he has been serving in the post since then.

Country's first metro rail service started partially in December 2022 and the entire Uttara-Motijheel section in November last year. Work for the extended part of the line up to Kamalapur is underway.

DMTCL is now implementing two more metro rail projects, MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 (northern route), and has planned to construct three more lines in Dhaka and adjacent areas to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution.