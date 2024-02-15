Long queues at CNG stations in Pabna ahead of supply suspension

Several hundred CNG-run vehicles today waited at different gas filling stations in Pabna for hours ahead of the announced 60-hour gas supply suspension in northern districts.

According to the officials of Paschimanchal Gas Company Limited (PGCL), the gas supply from PGCL will be snapped for 60 hours from 8:00pm today to 8:00am on Sunday. The suspension will affect over 1.29 lakh consumers.

The suspension came due to the reinstallation work of 30-inch gas pipeline at 1.32 km supply line of PGCL, the officials said.

"I am waiting here [Shyamoli CNG refueling station in Pabna Sadar upazila] for last couple of hours to refill my CNG run auto-rickshaw," said Md Shahin, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Like him several hundred auto rickshaws, cars, microbuses and various vehicles were found waiting for their turn to refill their vehicles at the CNG station this afternoon.

This correspondent found similat situation in all other stations in Pabna.

According to the officials of PGCL, 10 power plants, 53 captive power plants, 31 CNG stations, 133 industrial units, 332 commercial units, and 1,28,852 household services are dependent on gas supply from the PGCL line in the northern districts.