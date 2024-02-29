Locomotive failure: Dhaka's rail link with northern districts restored after 4 hours

Rail communication of Dhaka with the northern region through the Bangabandhu bridge via Joydebpur was restored four hours after it was suspended following the locomotive failure of a commuter train in Tangail today.

The Tangail Commuter Train's engine broke down in Basail Upazila's Sonalia Dakkhinpara area around 7:45am, said Mahera Railway Station Officer Sohel Miah.

Train communication between Dhaka and northern districts resumed around 12:00pm after a rescue train from Dhaka rushed to the spot and removed the engine from the railway tracks, said Shahin Mia, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station.

Contacted, Mamunur Rashid, driver of Tangail commuter train, also confirmed that the train movement resumed on the route after four hours.

Following the incident, Dhaka-bound Banalata Express got stuck on the west side of Bangabandhu Bridge, Sirajganj Express on the east side of the bridge, Nilsagar Express at Mirzapur and Rangpur Express at Kaliakoir Hightake, causing sufferings for the passengers.

The Tangail commuter train left Gharinda station for Dhaka around 7:30am.