Locomotive crisis derails train schedules in eastern zone

A critical shortage of functional locomotives in the eastern zone of Bangladesh Railway has triggered severe schedule disruptions, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours on multiple occasions this month.

The latest incident occurred on July 21, when the Dhaka-bound Mohanagar Godhuli from Chattogram suffered engine failures three times within just five hours.

The train first broke down at 5:30pm and was temporarily repaired, only to stall again a short distance later. With no backup engine available, it finally came to a complete halt at Laksam Railway Junction.

After hours of delay, an engine was borrowed from the Upokul Express, allowing the Mohanagar Godhuli to resume its journey with over 700 passengers on board, nearly four hours behind schedule.

"The passengers were extremely distressed. It was a harrowing experience," said Nishi Akter, a commuter on the train.

This incident is not an isolated one. The eastern zone has been facing frequent locomotive failures in recent months, affecting both passenger and freight services.

Data from the mechanical division show that at least 15 engines broke down mid-journey in July alone, while 25 failures were recorded in June.

The root cause of the crisis is a shortage of operational locomotives.

Railway officials confirmed that the eastern zone currently needs 118 to 120 engines daily to maintain scheduled services. However, only 78 to 80 engines are operative.

According to Mizanur Rahman, chief power controller of the eastern zone, trains are being operated in a "patchwork" manner -- borrowing engines from other trains to keep services running.

"When an engine breaks down en route, it takes hours to repair due to the absence of standby units. This leads to prolonged delays and immense passenger suffering," he said.

Adding to the crisis, most of the locomotives are decades old. Of the 140 engines assigned to the eastern zone, 82 are over 20 years old -- the typical economic lifespan for a railway engine. In effect, 58 engines are past their viable usage period, further straining the rail network.

On June 2, the Turna Nishita Express en route to Chattogram was stranded in Comilla for four hours due to engine failure.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, a private college lecturer returning from Dhaka, described it as a nightmare.

"It was the middle of the night. Road travel wasn't safe at that time, and we were stuck inside the train for hours. I missed my classes the next day. It was incredibly frustrating," he said.

Previously, standby engines were stationed at Laksam and Akhaura junctions to swiftly respond to breakdowns. However, due to the ongoing shortage, these critical backups are no longer available.

"We used to have multiple spare engines stationed at Laksam and Chattogram, but that's no longer feasible," said Rajendra Das, power controller of the Chattogram division.

Currently, the eastern zone operates 29 pairs of intercity trains, 30 pairs of commuter and mail trains, 19 pairs of local trains, and 4 pairs of freight services—all under strain due to the locomotive shortfall.

Chief Mechanical Engineer of the eastern zone, Kazi Selim, said, "We're doing our best to keep services running with the available engines. Some non-functional engines are being pushed for repair and return to service. If successful, it may ease the crisis somewhat."

When asked about steps being taken to resolve the locomotive shortage, Md Subaktagin, general manager of Bangladesh Railway's eastern zone, said the authorities are moving towards procurement of new engines.

"We are actively working to procure meter-gauge locomotives," he said. "Several meetings have already been held on this issue, and we hope to move forward with a concrete plan soon."