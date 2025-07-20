Locals take it upon themselves to fix road

Frustrated locals fix issues themselves with funds from expatriates

Residents of Purba Lakuripara of Habiganj's Bahubal upazila have launched a community-driven initiative to repair a three-kilometre stretch of road that had long been in disrepair.

Frustrated by repeated unfulfilled demands for repairs from local public representatives, they have taken matters into their own hands with financial support from local expatriates.

Rasel Ahmed, a resident of Bhugoli, said the road, which connects Bhugoli in Mirpur Union to Purba Lakuripara, has been neglected for five years. The route serves as a vital link for thousands of people from six to seven surrounding villages, including Fadrakhala, Raudagaon, Dattapara, Noagaon and Lakuripara.

Over the years, the condition of the road worsened, especially during the monsoon when it became almost impassable.

In response to the deteriorating condition, villagers reached out to expatriates from the area for financial assistance. With contributions from the diaspora, local youths began voluntary work on Friday morning, completing repairs on a quarter of the road on the first day alone.

Zubaid Mia, a resident of Purba Lakuripara, said, "We had no other option but to take matters into our own hands. With the support of our expatriates, we hope the road will be passable at least this time."

Minnat Mia, an autorickshaw driver, said the damaged road not only harms vehicles but also increases travel times, discouraging passengers from using the route even when willing to pay higher fares. "We want the road to be paved permanently," he said.

Mirpur Union Chairman Md Shamim Mia said although the tender process for road repair had been delayed twice, the union parishad was not in a position to fund such a large project. "However, we will assist in whatever way we can," he added.

Surveyor Ujjwal Mandal of the Upazila Engineering Department said a tender for the road's repair had been cancelled following the death of the original contractor.

A requisition has been sent for a new tender.

Mohammad Gias Uddin, UNO of Bahubal, said the initiative taken by the villagers and expatriates was an exemplary display of community spirit. "We will take necessary steps to ensure the road is paved as soon as possible," he said.