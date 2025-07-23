Locals halt substandard road work in Kurigram

A road construction project in Kurigram's Ulipur municipality has come under scrutiny after allegations of irregularities, including reinforced cement concrete (RCC) casting without iron rods.

The 675-metre road is being constructed by contracting firm Messrs Mostafa Sons. The project is worth Tk 2.11 crore.

On Saturday night, residents in the Masterbari area of Ward-6 noticed suspicious activity at the site. Upon closer inspection, they found workers pouring RCC without using rods -- a violation of standard construction norms.

The locals halted the work on the spot.

Local Monjurul Haque said, "The workers were deliberately pouring concrete without using rods. When we realised what was happening, we intervened. They fled the scene. Later, we removed the ready-mix that had already been poured."

Debashish Sarker, another resident, said, "In many sections, the RCC thickness was only 2.5 to 3 inches, instead of the required 4 inches. The cement-to-sand ratio was supposed to be 1:4, but it looked closer to 1:8. In a 20-foot stretch, there was clear evidence of concrete poured without any rods."

Assistant engineer Russell Mia, who was in charge of monitoring the project, said, "Casting without rods was a mistake. It happened unintentionally."

Executive engineer Mahbubul Alam said, "I was not present at the site… Some extra ready-mix was poured there. But it was later removed."

Contractor representative Golam Rabbani said the excess concrete had been dumped in that spot during the night, but it was removed after objections.

Ulipur UNO and municipal administrator Nayan Kumar Saha said, "Such irregularities will not be tolerated. The engineer has already been notified, and an investigation is underway."