Legal action if buses, trains, launches carry extra passengers

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said buses, trains, and launches will not be allowed to carry extra passengers and legal action will be taken against those violating the directive.

"No extra passengers will be allowed on buses, trains, and launches to ensure the safety of homebound people during Eid-ul-Fitr. Action will be taken according to the law if they do," he said while addressing the reporters at the secretariat after a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Eid.

The minister said law enforcers will set up temporary camps at bus and launch terminals, and railway stations to monitor the situation.

He said highway police, Rab, and district police will work together to reduce traffic congestion.

"The Roads and Highways Department will monitor the traffic congestion situation by installing CCTV cameras at different spots. Drones will be deployed too ... There will be tow trucks in jam-prone areas on the highway [to remove disabled cars]," said the home boss.

Asaduzzaman also said adequate measures have been taken to prevent extortion on roads and highways.

He also said teams of Fire Service and Civil Defence will be ready with rescue boats, divers, and all necessary equipment to ensure quick rescue on the waterways.

"The Coast Guard will be with us if needed," said the minister.

He said the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh will remain vigilant in border areas and law enforcers will be active to prevent any untoward incidents in tourist spots.

He urged people to call 999 to seek police help in dealing with an adverse situation.