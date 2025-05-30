Launch service suspended in Barishal for second consecutive day

Due to inclement weather, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended all launch services on the inland routes from Barishal for the second consecutive day.

Barishal River Port Officer Sheikh Md Selim Reza said that all types of vessel movement from the Barishal river port will remain suspended until further notice.

The BIWTA confirmed that local river ports in the region are under cautionary signal number two.

According to the Hydrology Division of the Water Development Board, water levels in several rivers are on the rise over the last two days, and most of them are now flowing below the danger mark.

Meanwhile, Barishal's weather office reported that 120 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours before 9:00am today, with 9 millimetres recorded between 6am and 9am today.

The office also forecast continued rainfall throughout the day.