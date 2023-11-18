Launch movement resumes in Barishal

The photo was taken from Barishal river port today (October 24, 2023). Photo: Titu Das/Star

Launch services between Barishal and other parts of the country resumed this morning after it was suspended due to cyclonic storm Midhili.

Abdur Razzaque, river port official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the operation of launches resumed at 7:00am.

Earlier, BIWTA suspended operations of all types of river vessels from 10:00am yesterday due to inclement weather caused by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the roads in different parts of Barishal city have been inundated due to the rainfall triggered by the cyclonic.

The residents of Battala, Srinath Chatarjee Lane and Bogura Road have been trapped in 2-feet of water since the cyclone hit the country's coastal areas.