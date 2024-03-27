Khulna’s rail link with Dhaka restored after 7 hours

Train communication between Dhaka and Khulna was restored this morning seven hours after a collision between two freight trains at Ishwardi Railway Junction in Pabna late last night.

Divisional Engineer of Pakshi Division of Bangladesh Railway Birbal Mondol said salvage operations were completed around 6:30am and train communication resumed at 7:00am.

A four-member probe body has been formed to look into the incident, and the reason behind the collision can be known after getting the report from the committee, he said.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

Rail communication between Khulna and Dhaka was suspended as a Khulna-bound oil wagon train collided head on with a goods-laden train while crossing the Ishwardi Level Crossing around 11:55pm yesterday.