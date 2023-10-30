Khulna-Mongla rail line to be inaugurated on Nov 1, trial run today

The country's railway network is set to see a major development next month as the newly-constructed Khulna-Mongla track will be inaugurated on November 1.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate this railway line virtually, Ahmed Hossain Masum, chief engineer of the project, told media.

Before the official opening, a trial train will go from Khulna's Phultala to Mongla this afternoon, he added.

Some final works will be completed soon, said the chief engineer.

Rafiqul Haque, assistant engineer of the project, said local people living on both sides of the rail line were informed yesterday about the trial train movement today.

The Khulna-Mongla rail line project has been implemented with 69.18 percent funding from Indian Lines of Credit (LoC).

The project was approved at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on December 21, 2010. The work began in November 2016.

Initially, the project was scheduled to be completed within May 2020, but the project experienced both time and cost overruns.

The construction work of the approximately 90km rail line was completed at a cost of Tk 4,260 crore.

The Khulna-Mongla rail line is poised to usher in new opportunities in trade and commerce for the country's southwestern region, including the Mongla port, said project officials.