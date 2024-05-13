Key transport workers call 48-hour nationwide strike

Drivers and helpers of the prime movers announced a 48-hour strike throughout the country from tomorrow demanding withdrawal of a case what they termed a "false" case filed against a section of their leaders and workers.

The workers under the platform of Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, Dump Truck Workers Union called on the strike from 6:00am tomorrow to 6:00am Thursday.

The union president Md Selim Khan told The Daily Star that six of their members transported nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to project site in Pabna in several trips from September to November last year.

But when the transportation was completed, the transport contractor firm -- Swadesh Group -- terminated the drivers without paying their trip allowance, risk allowance, salary and termination settlement, Selim said.

He claimed that they sat several times with the firm authority for the payment, but it went in vain.

Three months ago, some protesting workers blocked entry of one of the prime movers of Swadesh Group to the port. Later the group filed a "false" case against three union leaders and six workers, he informed.

Selim said last week they gave an ultimatum to withdraw the case and making all the due payment to the six drivers by today (Monday) unless they would go for strike.

Since their demands were nor met by today, they will enforce strike from tomorrow, he said.

More than 10,000 container carrying prime movers are engaged in transporting cargos across the country. Of them, 4,000 prime movers used to transport containers to and from Chattogram port.