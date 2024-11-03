Kazirhat-Aricha ferry service resumes after 36-hours

Ferry service on the Kazirhat-Aricha route resumed at around 11.30am today, after being disrupted for about 36 hours.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) sources, the operations resumed after a limited number of vehicles were allowed to board the plying vessels. This led to a long tailback on both ends of the jetty for the last two days.

However, the situation is expected to improve in the next couple of days, the sources added.

Ferry service on the route was halted around 11:00pm on Friday as the Jamuna river at the Aricha point became unnavigable, closing the route for about 400-500 awaiting vehicles on both sides of the jetty till this morning.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) unit started dredging the affected area yesterday. They had to work round the clock to ensure that the operations resume today, said Nasir Mohammad Chowdhury, deputy general manager of BIWTC (Aricha).

Normally, 200-220 vehicles take this route on five operational ferries around the day. However, the numbers were limited to 150-180 upon resumption today. Most vessels were loaded with 8-10 trucks against their 15-truck capacity to ensure smooth operations, said Md Farukuzzaman, manager of Kazirhaat jetty.

"The significant decrease in the river's water levels in the past few weeks gave way to more challenges," he added.

Drivers and passengers had to suffer for hours at the jetty, waiting for their turn to board ferries to reach the other side.

"I came here on Friday night but have not been able to board the ferry yet," truck driver Matiur Rahman told this correspondent in the morning.