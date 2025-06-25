Transport
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:58 PM

Transport
Transport

Karnaphuli tunnel to undergo nighttime maintenance from June 26 to 29

Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:58 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:29 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 07:58 PM
Karnaphuli tunnel
File photo
The BBA will carry out routine maintenance work at the Karnaphuli Tunnel

 

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) will carry out routine maintenance work at the Karnaphuli Tunnel from 11:00pm to 5:00am on June 26, 27, 28, and 29.

The scheduled maintenance will include cleaning of jet fans and road marking inside the tunnel, the BBA said in a press statement.

During the four-night period, traffic through the "Patenga to Anwara" tube will be diverted in a controlled manner through the "Anwara to Patenga" tube.

Depending on the traffic flow, commuters may experience delays ranging from five to 10 minutes at either end of the tunnel, according to the statement.

The BBA has urged tunnel users to cooperate during the maintenance window to ensure smooth and safe operations.

 
