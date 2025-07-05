Kalurghat-Chaktai embankment, road: 8 years on, project still incomplete

Initiated in 2017, the 8.5-kilometre road and embankment project between Kalurghat Bridge and Chaktai Canal in Chattogram remains incomplete after eight years.

The project has undergone two revisions, several deadline extensions, and a significant increase in cost. Its last deadline expired in June this year, and the implementing agency, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), has requested another one-year extension.

The project aims to improve connectivity by building a four-lane alternative road and reduce waterlogging in the area through the embankment. However, as it remains unfinished, traffic congestion and drainage problems continue, causing hardship to residents.

The project includes laying 193,000 square metres of road pavement and 1,470 square metres of rigid pavement, constructing six bus bays, three pedestrian overpasses, 353 metres of connecting roads, 9,165 metres of New Jersey barriers, and 15,057 square metres of walkways.

Additional facilities include seven pump houses, seven electrical sub-stations, 1,084 LED streetlights, and 12 water pumps to support infrastructure and drainage systems.

A recent visit to the site behind Kolpolok Residential Area revealed that 10 out of 12 regulators have been constructed, but a large portion of the road from Kolpolok to Kalurghat remains under construction. The road is being built by Spectra Engineers Limited.

According to project documents, work began in July 2017 and was initially scheduled for completion by June 2020 at a cost of Tk 2,275.52 crore.

The project was revised twice, increasing the cost to Tk 2,779.39 crore, with the deadline extended three times to June 2025.

Now, CDA is seeking an extension until June 2026, without any further cost increase.

Officials attributed the delay to land acquisition complications.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of CDA, said, "To implement the project, we had to acquire around 170 acres of land and have been facing challenges, so delays are inevitable."

Rajib Das, project director, said, "Around 82 percent of the work is complete. We hope to open the road for vehicular movement by June next year."

Urban planning experts argue that the delays stem not only from land acquisition issues but also from CDA's poor planning and project management.

"Lack of proper study before taking on the project has caused delay and raised costs. The government should identify those responsible for starting the project without adequate planning and take action," said Md Delwar Hossain Mazumdar, urban planner and executive member of the Forum for Planned Chattogram.