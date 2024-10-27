Kalurghat Bridge reopens after completion of repair works

Authorities have opened Kalurghat Bridge to traffic from 10:00am today after the completion of repair works.

"We have officially opened the bridge to traffic," said Zishan Dutta, bridge engineer of the Bangladesh Railways (BR) eastern zone.

The BR kept the bridge—a major crossing across the Karnaphuli river — closed for traffic since the renovation work started in August last year, at the cost of Tk 43 crore.

The Roads and Highways Department had launched a ferry service next to the bridge for vehicles to cross the river as people from the port city as well as from Chattogram's three southern upazilas — Boalkhali, Rangunia, and Patiya — have no alternative to crossing the river without using the bridge.

According to the RHD, around 22,000-25,000 commuters cross the bridge every working day.

Constructed as a metre-gauge single-line rail bridge in 1931, the Kalurghat Bridge was later reconfigured in 1962 to allow vehicular movement too.

However, BR has long been working to replace Kalurghat Bridge.

ECNEC recently approved a project for constructing a new Kalurghat Bridge.