Jashore-Benapole highway: 300m stretch turns into a death trap

A dilapidated stretch of merely 300 metres on Jashore-Benapole highway has turned into a death trap for commuters.

The 38-kilometre highway was constructed in 2018 at a cost of Tk 328.93 crore. At present, around 13km of it, between Chanchra check-post in Jashore to Laujani area of Jhikargachha upazila, is in a shabby state with the bitumen surface worn off and potholes created in over a hundred places, making it quite a bumpy ride on the highway.

However, this 300-metre stretch of the highway, located between Poolerhat Bazar and Laujani rail crossing, has become completely impassable.

More than 500 cargo trucks, as well as hundreds of passenger buses and other vehicles, ply the highway daily.

Around 5,000-7,000 people use the road daily to reach Benapole Land Port for either traveling to India, or for cross-border businesses.

Due to the road's rundown state, commuters on the route have long been suffering.

On spot observations on the highway recently revealed that small and large potholes have been formed along 13-km of the road from Chanchra Bazar to Jhikargachha.

In some places, small mounds are formed on the road at different places including Poolerhat, Malanchi, and Dhopakhola, adding to the difficulty to drive on the road.

From Jhikargachha upazila junction to the bus stand, the road has become undulating along the sides.

As such, vehicles on the highway, especially smaller ones including private cars, microbuses, motorcycles and three-wheelers, are constantly in risk of accidents from being overturned due to the potholes and mounds.

Locals said even though this situation has been persisting for quite while, the Roads and Highways Department is yet to pay attention in this regard.

They also alleged that use of low-quality bitumen for the road surface eventually led to its present condition.

Contacted, Golam Kibria, executive engineer of RHD in Jashore, however, refuted the allegations of negligence and irregularities in the construction work.

"In that case, the entire road would have been affected. The main problem lies with around the 300-metre of the road. In Chanchra area, four roads meet there; and thus vehicles often hit brakes hard at that point," he said.

"In Laujani area, the road has become damaged due to the speed breakers near the railway crossing," he added.

The official also said heavy cargo trucks from Benapole, sometimes weighing 40-50 tonnes against a capacity of 22 tonnes, regularly ply the road and therefore cause damage to it.

"An initiative was taken to install a weighing scale near Benapole Municipality to weigh these cargo trucks to prevent those from plying the road carrying extra load. However, it could not be installed facing opposition from local traders and workers. If implemented, it would have saved the road from pressure of overloaded cargo trucks," Kibria added.

Matiar Rahman, director of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, agreed that plying of overloaded cargo trucks needs to be stopped on the route by installing a weighing scale.

Gautam Biswas, assistant executive engineer of Bangladesh Railway in Jashore, admitted that the speed breaker at Laujani rail crossing is behind damage to the road there.

"Drivers on highways hardly obey barriers, road signs, and warning boards. So speed breakers are more effective to avoid train accidents at rail crossings," he added.

Golam Kibria informed that initiatives have been taken to repair the damaged 300 metres of the road and it will take two-three months to complete formalities and start the work.