Jahangir Gate-Kakoli section of Mohakhali flyover to be closed for repairs

Traffic movement from Jahangir Gate towards Kakoli via the Mohakhali flyover will remain halted from 9:00pm tonight to 8:00am tomorrow.

Traffic Gulshan Division announced this in a post on its official Facebook page this evening.

The closure will be in effect every night till November 11.

The decision was taken to facilitate work on replacing the expansion joints on the Mohakhali flyover, read the post.

During the closure, traffic from Jahangir Gate to Kakoli will be diverted underneath the flyover.

The post, which said the information came via Dhaka North City Corporation, also said traffic movement will be closed on the other side, from Kakoli towards Jahangir Gate, during the same time from November 12 to 18.

Traffic from Kakoli to Jahangir Gate will flow underneath the flyover during the closure.