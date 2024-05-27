‘It may collapse any time’

Bridge over Ratnai river remains dilapidated for 4 years

The 50-metre bridge over the Ratnai River between Marichbari and Kalirhat on the Bhelabari-Durgapur road in Aditmari upazila, Lalmonirhat, has been in a dilapidated state for four years.

The railings of the bridge are damaged and the pillars cracked. As there is no alternative road, locals are constantly crossing this bridge risking their lives.

No heavy vehicles can cross this bridge, which has left local traders facing a challenge when transporting their goods.

Badsha Mia, a businessman from Kalirhat area, said, "No trucker wants to transport goods over the broken bridge. Because of this, we have to transport goods in light vehicles at higher costs. We have been demanding a new bridge for the last four years, but we are not seeing any results," he said.

Sirajul Islam, a van driver of Marichbari area, said, "When I get on the bridge with a van full of goods, I feel very nervous. It could collapse at any moment."

Nur Mohammad, a farmer of Sethibari village, said, "Moving on the bridge with even a bicycle feels risky nowadays. The railings and pillars are damaged."

Chairman of Bhelabari Union Parishad Mohammad Ali said several applications were sent to the LGED authorities for the construction of a new bridge, but no action has been taken so far.

Chairman of Durgapur Union Parishad, Asaduzzaman Nannu said people of his union have suffered the most due to the dilapidated condition of the bridge. LGED authorities have inspected the bridge several times and promised to build a new one.

Aditmari Upazila Engineer Ali Hossain said that under LGED's "Supporting Bridge Project", a proposal has been made to construct a 50-metre bridge over the Ratnai river on the Bhelabari-Durgapur road on May 14. The construction of the bridge will be implemented if the approval and allocation of funds is received.