Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:23 PM

Transport

Irregularities in train ticket prices: Passengers protest on Gazipur tracks

Train movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh route disrupted
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:20 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:23 PM
Photo: Monjurul Haque

Hundreds of passengers staged a protest on the railway tracks at Gazipur's Joydebpur Junction this morning after being charged extra for train tickets, leading to a halt in train movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Ali said, "Due to irregularities at the ticket counter, an excited crowd gathered on the railway line and began protesting around 6:00am."

Protesters claimed that each ticket was overcharged by Tk 5 to Tk 10. The situation escalated when one passenger was overcharged, prompting other passengers to become agitated. This led to a collective protest by all passengers at the junction.

"Efforts are being made to bring the situation under control, but there is still a high level of tension at Joydebpur Junction," Hanif Ali told The Daily Star around 10:00am.

