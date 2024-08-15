Intercity train services resume after nearly a month

After nearly a month of suspension, intercity train services resumed across the country today.

The services resumed with the departure of Mohanganj Express from Kamalapur Rail Station in Dhaka around 1:15pm.

Other intercity trains have been departing as per schedule from various destinations for Dhaka.

Passengers expressed satisfaction at the full restoration of train services after the long hiatus.

The Bangladesh Railway suspended operations of passenger trains on July 19 amid the violence centring the quota reform movement.

Although operations of passenger trains resumed on a limited scale on August 1, the authorities on August 3 suspended it for August 4 and later halted the operations of all kinds of trains until further notice.