Indefinite bus strike in Sunamganj after transport workers, students clash

All bus services between Sunamganj district and Dhaka, as well as other parts of the country, have been suspended indefinitely as transport workers went on strike following a clash with students of Sunamganj Science and Technology University (SSTU) over a fare dispute.

The strike began at 6:00pm yesterday, halting road communication across the district, including both inter-district and local routes.

Public sufferings mounted after CNG-run auto-rickshaws also joined the strike, further paralysing transport in the region.

The incident that triggered the strike occurred around 9:00am yesterday in front of SSTU's temporary campus in Shantiganj upazila. A dispute reportedly broke out between a bus helper and several first-year students over return fare from Sunamganj to Shantiganj.

Abdur Rahman, a chemistry student at SSTU, claimed that the helper shoved one of the students and "appeared to be under the influence of drugs".

However, Sujaul Kabir, president of the Sunamganj District Transport Workers Union, said, "The students misbehaved, and the helper rightfully pushed one of them off the bus. In retaliation, the students vandalised the vehicle, assaulted the helper, and later confined him on campus for one hour," he alleged.

"This is not the first time SSTU students have acted aggressively towards transport workers. Our repeated concerns have gone unaddressed. This time, a bus was damaged, and a worker was physically attacked—our workers are enraged," he added.

Nurul Haque, general secretary of the District Bus-Minibus, Coach-Microbus Workers' Union, said they enforced the strike to realise demands including safety for transport workers and for the helper who came under students' attack.