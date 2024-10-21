Human chain at Joydebpur junction: Dhaka-M'singh train services halted for 2 hours

General students and commuters formed a human chain at Joydebpur junction in Gazipur for two hours this morning to press home their 10-point demand.

Dhaka's rail communication with Mymensingh and the northern districts remained suspended for two hours from 7:00am due to the human chain on the tracks, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Hanif Ali, the station master of Joydebpur Junction, confirmed the news to The Daily Star around 9:30am today, saying passengers have suffered immensely due to the suspension of the train services on the routes.

The demonstrators left around 9:00am, he said.

Prof Asaduzzaman Akash, a convener of National Teachers' Forum who participated in the human chain, said the demands include resumption of Gazipur-Dhaka monthly tickets, multiple services of Turag train on Gazipur-Dhaka route by connecting 16 new coaches, including four for females and resumption of Tangail Commuter and Sirajganj Express trains with stoppages at Tongi and Tejgaon stations.