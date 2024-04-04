Highway police to deploy drones to monitor Eid traffic flow

Highway Police Chief Md Shahabuddin today said they were going to deploy drones to monitor traffic flow on the roads prone to congestion and improve efficiency of law enforcers during the upcoming Eid exodus.

The drones will help traffic police ease the sufferings of the home-goers, said Md Shahabuddin, additional inspector general of police.

He made the announcement following an inspection of the Dhaka-Aricha and Nabinagar-Chandra highways at noon today.

"We will use body cameras, drone cameras and CCTV cameras. We will monitor the areas with drones, especially in the areas where there is a possibility of traffic congestion. We will try to give traffic instructions through [the data received from] drones," he said.

"We are expecting the Eid exodus would start from today and it will increase from tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he added.

He also said construction materials have already been removed from the highways to facilitate a smooth Eid journey. Construction work will continue only in designated areas where enclosures have already been built.

Regarding the charging of extra transport fare, he said, "Authorities have taken action against such practices and strict legal action will be taken against anyone found collecting extra fare."

Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullahil Kafi, Savar Model Police Station OC Shah-Zaman, Ashulia Police Station OC AFM Syed, Savar Highway Police Station Officer Babul Akhtar, and senior officials of Highway Police were present during the inspection.