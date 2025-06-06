Heavy traffic on Dhaka-Tangail highway, causing sufferings to Eid homegoers

After experiencing heavy traffic congestion all day yesterday, the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge highway is witnessing additional traffic pressure today, causing sufferings for Eid holidaymakers.

There was a 30-kilometre traffic jam on the eastern side of the Jamuna Bridge till 4:30pm. Vehicles were moving slowly in some places, taking extra hours for homegoers just one day before the Eid-ul-Azha.

Elenga Highway Police In-charge Md Sharif said that members of various forces, including the police, are on duty on the highway to keep traffic flowing normally.

However, he expressed hope that the situation will improve as the day progresses.

Mohabbat Hossain, who was going to Natore from Dhaka along with his family members, said their bus remained stranded at different points including Aminbazar, Savar, Bypile, Chandra, Tangail and Elenga for several hours. "The three-hour journey from Dhaka to Tangail needs 10 hours and the women and children are suffering a lot," he said.

The Dhaka-bound lane remains closed while north-bound vehicles are being allowed to cross through both lanes of the bridge to reduce traffic congestion at the eastern end of the Jamuna Bridge. As a result, several kilometres of tailback was also created on the western side of the bridge in Sirajganj.

Sources at the bridge's traffic control room said that due to heavy traffic pressure, northbound vehicles were allowed to cross through both lanes of the bridge from 7:40am for the next two hours.

According to the highway police, a truck overturned in Gharinda, Tangail, causing a traffic jam this morning.

Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of police in Tangail, who has been performing duties on the highway nonstop for the last two days, said that district police personnel are working day and night to alleviate the suffering of the home bound people.

However, 64,283 vehicles crossed the bridge that is a record in 24 hours until last night. Tolls worth Tk 4.1 crore were collected, the bridge authorities said.