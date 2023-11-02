Hasina, Modi open 2 rail links, Rampal unit-2

Bangladesh PM says Indo-Bangla relations example for world; Modi says ties reaching new heights

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the joint inauguration of three India-assisted development projects demonstrated the rare friendship and mutual cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi.

She said Bangladesh and India will attain many successes in future through mutual cooperation which will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Hasina made the remarks after jointly inaugurating three development projects with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi through videoconferencing. The two leaders joined the event from Dhaka and New Delhi.

The three projects are the Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, Khulna-Mongla Port rail line; and unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

The premier said Bangladesh and India has proved that friendly relations between the neighbouring countries help attain mutual development. "I think it is an example for the world."

Addressing the event, Modi said, "This is a matter of great delight that we have again come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh mutual cooperation. Our relations are seemingly reaching new heights continuously."

He pledged to stay beside Bangladesh to transform the country into a developed, prosperous and smart nation by 2041.

"The work we have done together in the last nine years was not accomplished even in the decades before this," Modi said.

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha also virtually joined the event.

The 12.24 km Akhaura-Agartala rail link project, with a 6.78 km dual gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura, has been implemented under India's grant assistance of INR 392.52 crore.

The trial run of a cargo train on this route -- from Bangladesh's Gangasagar to Nischintapur Railway Station in Agartala -- took place on Monday. The trial run of a passenger train will be conducted soon.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line project, worth $388.92 million, has been implemented with 69.18 percent funding from India's concessional Line of Credit.

With the opening of the 64.7km rail link, Mongla, the second largest sea port of Bangladesh, has got connected to the broad-gauge railway network.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project has been implemented in Khulna's Rampal under Indian concessional financing scheme loan of $1.6 billion.

Hasina said the two newly inaugurated rail link projects would help boost trade, business, tourism, and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

The thermal power plant will also help provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable price in Bangladesh, she said.

The PM said the Akhaura-Agartala rail link will especially help boost communication between the people of the two countries, which will be economically beneficial for both the countries.

Hasina said the Khulna-Mongla Port rail line will connect the Mongla port with the existing rail link. "It will help transport imported goods to northeastern part of the country at affordable cost."

The premier lauded the Indian government and her counterpart Modi for the assistance in implementing the projects.

She said Bangladesh and India have achieved great success due to mutual cooperation in recent years.

Hasina said the mutual efforts have helped ensure peace and stability in the northeast region of India and establish connectivity between many Indian states with its northeast part via Chattogram and Mongla ports.

The first unit of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant was inaugurated jointly by the two prime ministers in September last year.