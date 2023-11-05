HAAB urges PM to reduce airfare of hajj flights

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further reduce the airfare for hajj pilgrims for next year.

In a letter to PM on November 4, HAAB President M Shahadat Hussain Taslim demanded that the government form a technical committee to determine the airfare for hajj. Currently, Biman is fixing the airfare.

HAAB said, although the airfare has been reduced by Tk2,997 to Tk1,94,800 this year, it is still very high.

"The airfare can be reduced further. As Biman is a commercial organisation, it was not fair to let them fix the airfare," said Taslim.

According to HAAB, at present different airlines are selling tickets for Dhaka-Jeddah round-trip at around Tk 75,000 keeping 20 percent seats vacant.

On the other hand, Biman operates hajj flights at 100 percent capacity.

The HAAB president said Biman always argues in favour of fixing high airfare on the grounds that during hajj flights, they need to operate empty flights while returning to Dhaka from Saudi Arabia.

"But in reality, cost of operating empty flight is much lower as fuel cost is reduced by 70 percent on empty flights," Taslim said.

"Considering all this, the maximum airfare for hajj flight could be at Tk 1.50 lakh," he also said.

Talking to The Daily Star, Taslim said, "It would be transparent and people will have no complain if the hajj airfare is fixed by a technical committee instead of Biman arbitrarily," Taslim said.

Religious affairs ministry on November 2 announced that people planning to perform hajj under the government's management in 2024 will have to spend a minimum of Tk 5.79 lakh.

The pilgrims will also have the option to choose a special hajj package at Tk 9.36 lakh.

A total of 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj in 2024. The 2024 hajj is expected to take place on June 24 subjected to the sighting of the moon.