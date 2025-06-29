Govt to regulate battery-run rickshaws

Buet-designed vehicles to roll out in Paltan, Dhanmondi, Uttara from Aug

The government is set to bring battery-powered rickshaws under a new regulatory framework in an effort to streamline their operations and enforce a court directive.

A draft regulation has been prepared to bring the vehicles -- commonly known as e-rickshaws -- under licensing, registration, insurance, and speed limits within all city corporation jurisdictions.

Various government departments have already begun preparatory work.

A comprehensive database of e-rickshaws and their drivers will be created using a unified registration form, which has already been dispatched to Dhaka north and south city corporations and other urban authorities.

As part of the initial implementation, the government has approved a prototype e-rickshaw developed by Buet. Training for 300 drivers began this week, and a pilot launch of the new rickshaws is planned for August in Paltan, Dhanmondi, and Uttara.

The draft rules stipulate that e-rickshaw drivers must be at least 18 years old, literate in Bangla, and undergo health screening at designated government hospitals. Training on traffic laws, road safety, and battery maintenance will be compulsory. Licences will require renewal every five years, subject to a driving test.

Each rickshaw's speed will be capped at 30 kilometres per hour -- 15km/h in school zones -- with mandatory installation of speed regulators. Vehicle dimensions must not exceed 250cm in length and 110cm in width, and passenger capacity is limited to two, excluding the driver.

Registration with city corporations will be compulsory, with each vehicle assigned a unique number and plate. Fitness certificates must be renewed every two years.

While insurance will not be mandatory for vehicle registration, personal accident insurance for drivers will be compulsory. City corporations will be responsible for monitoring insurance validity.

The operational lifespan of each rickshaw has been fixed at five years. The government also plans to install GPS-based vehicle tracking systems in the future.

E-rickshaws will be restricted to city corporation and traffic police-approved routes. Operation on highways, expressways, bus lanes, footpaths, diplomatic enclaves, and other sensitive areas will be strictly prohibited. Use of mobile phones while driving will be a punishable offence. In the event of a hit-and-run, the driver's licence will be permanently revoked.

City corporations and traffic police will jointly determine the maximum number of rickshaws allowed in each zone. Designated parking and charging stations will be set up in each ward, with an emphasis on solar-powered charging. A colour-coding system will be introduced to help monitor operations by area. Financial institutions will offer low-interest loans to support drivers and owners.

To oversee implementation, a technical committee has been formed, headed by an additional secretary from the Urban Development Division. Members include representatives from BRTA, BUET, BSTI, MIST, and the city corporations.

The final draft of the regulation was approved in a recent meeting chaired by the local government adviser.

"This move will bring dignity to rickshaw drivers," said LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud. "Once they are registered and trained, no one can call them illegal. We will ensure that they are protected from extortion and harassment."

Speaking at an event at the DNCC headquarters in Gulshan yesterday, he said BUET-designed battery-run rickshaws will begin operating in Dhaka's Paltan, Dhanmondi, and Uttara areas from August.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said, "We aim to train and license one lakh auto-rickshaw drivers under this initiative."

He said the old battery rickshaws would be replaced by the new ones gradually.

Transport expert Prof Md Shamsul Hoque, however, expressed doubt about the plan's efficacy.

"Regulating small vehicles is an absurd idea," he said. "No policy or guideline can truly control them. I would have more faith in this initiative if the government had shown at least one successful example before."