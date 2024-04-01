Govt reduces bus fare by 3 paisa per km

The government today reduced bus fares by 3 paisa per km on both long routes and city services.

The Road Transport and Highways Division issued a circular in this regard today.

The new fare will come into effect from tomorrow.

The division issued the circular after a committee responsible for fixing bus fares recommended reducing it by 3p/km.

The committee led by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder made the recommendations at a meeting at its headquarters today.

As per the circular, the fare of intercity and long-route buses will be Tk 2.12 per km instead of Tk 2.15 per km.

The fare of city buses will be Tk 2.42 per km instead of Tk 2.45 per km.

Fare for minibus will be Tk 2.32 per km instead of Tk 2.35 per km.

The minimum fare for bus and minibus will remain the same at Tk 10 and Tk 8 in city services.